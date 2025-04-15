Would a Tory-Reform UK pact be a winner for both sides?

Does a deal between the two parties benefit either, both – or neither?

Nigel Farage
A new poll has revealed one in five who voted Tory at the last election would now vote for Nigel Farage's Reform UK party
(Image credit: Adrian Dennis / AFP / Getty Images)
By
published

"It's time to give the people what they want: a Tory-Reform, non-aggression pact," said Jacob Rees-Mogg on GB News, arguing that Labour won its majority because the right-leaning vote was split between Reform and his party, the Conservatives.

It's simple logic in the context of a recent YouGov poll of almost 2,500 UK adults on how people would vote were a general election to be held tomorrow: 25% for Reform UK, 24% for Labour and 21% for the Conservatives. But Rees-Mogg's strongest argument in favour of an electoral pact is that the poll revealed one in five of those who voted Tory in the last general election would now vote for Nigel Farage's Reform UK party.

Genevieve Bates
