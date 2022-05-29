6 tropical homes in Hawaii

Haiku

Down a private road high above sea level, this off-the-grid, solar-powered Maui "art farm" is surrounded by grassy fields, native trees, and panoramic views. The one-bedroom main house, built in 2018 in modern-eclectic style, features a living room with a wall of windows framing the Pacific Ocean and Haleakala crater.

The 15.7-acre property includes a lofted cottage, workshop with home theater, 40-foot container swimming pool, wellness studio with infrared sauna, and outdoor kitchen. $3,275,000. Linda Jean Briske, Island Sotheby's International Realty, (808) 344-8980.

Pahoa

This 2009 three-bedroom home is on the Big Island's east side. The open-plan house has concrete floors, wood-clad ceilings with exposed beams, built-ins, and clerestory windows; art gallery foyer; chef's kitchen; great room with dining and entertainment areas; tiled master suite with fireplace; and separate rentable loft studio with bath and kitchenette.

Outside are gardens, palms, lawns, an entertainment area with fireplace, a covered patio, a blue-tiled swimming pool, and ocean views. $2,900,000. Karen Schneider, Venture Sotheby's International Realty, (808) 896-2974.

Honolulu

The Waiea condominiums in Ward Village are across the street from Oahu's Ala Moana Beach Park. This unit, a 2016 two-story townhome, features a gourmet kitchen, three en suite bedrooms with balconies, a private outdoor area with pool, waterfall, bamboo garden, and Wolf grill, and an attached two-car garage.

Amenities at the complex include concierge, infinity pool, sunset bar, private dining rooms, spa, golf simulator, cinema, play area, dog park, library, and five guest suites. $4,995,000. Hiromi Farmer, Engel & Völkers Honolulu Kahala, (808) 286-5118.

Kahuku

Set on Oahu's north shore, this three-bedroom home is steps from Malaekahana Beach and minutes from Kahuku and the shopping and restaurants in Laie. Built in 1948, the indoor-outdoor house features a vaulted living room with exposed rafters, wood-burning stove, and a wall that fully opens to a stone patio with water views; and a pass-through kitchen with outdoor access.

The 1-acre lot includes lawns and tropical landscaping and may legally be subdivided to allow a second dwelling. $4,300,000. Bill Ward, Corcoran Pacific Properties, (808) 372-6986.

Kula

This three-bedroom home offers the temperate climate of Maui's higher-altitude upcountry. Built in 2000 and renovated in 2017, the rustic-modern, wood-clad house has water, treetop, and sunset views from its bedrooms with oversize windows, vaulted kitchen and lofted living room with glass sliders to large lanais, and open dining room with linear firepit.

On the 1.38-acre property are an outdoor shower, hot tub, lawns, and tropical plantings; nearby are botanic gardens and a forest reserve. $2,350,000. Kristina Renee Shugars, Compass, (808) 281-3268.

Hilo

Less than 10 minutes by car from the university campus, this three-bedroom home is also a short drive from the Big Island's lush east side. The updated 1934 house features a kitchen with granite counters and copper sink; a main bathroom with "lava" sink, spa bath, and floor-to-ceiling tiling; and a stone-clad indoor-outdoor second bath.

Outside are a covered slate front porch, rear lanai, and rich native landscaping created by the previous owner, a conservationist. $459,000. Denise Nakanishi, Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers, (808) 854-1570.

