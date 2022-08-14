6 desirable homes in Detroit

Jefferson Chalmers

Set on 1.36 acres along Fox Creek, this four-bedroom home is surrounded by parks and minutes from Grosse Pointe, the Detroit River, and Lake St. Clair. The 1905 Craftsman has the original wood built-ins, oak-beamed ceilings, picture rails, Pewabic-tile fireplace, and hardwood floors throughout.

Outside are a covered Pewabic-tile porch, gated waterfront patio, back deck and lawn surrounded by mature trees, and a new seawall with space for at least 30 boat wells, a boat launch, and slips. $998,000. Nicholas Asplund, Signature Sotheby's International Realty, (810) 222-9019.

Palmer Woods

A piece of Detroit history, this 1922 Tudor Revival was built for Charles B. Van Dusen, president of S.S. Kresge, which later became Kmart. The restored seven-bedroom house features Pewabic-tile and hardwood floors; ornate carved plaster and wood-beamed ceilings; walnut paneling; hand-carved fireplace surrounds; a billiard room and grand ballroom; and a vaulted sunroom with a curved wall of windows.

The 1.03-acre corner lot includes a carriage house converted to a four-car garage below a two-bedroom apartment. $1,650,000. Alexander Chapman, Signature Sotheby's International Realty, (313) 475-0275.

Corktown

The 6th Street Lofts were converted in 2017 from a 1920 Westinghouse appliance warehouse. This 5,600-square-foot three-bedroom apartment has walls of steel-framed windows, exposed beams and ducts, 14-foot ceilings, and original hardwood floors with inlaid tile mosaics; a chef's kitchen with Wolf and Miele appliances; a wet bar and wine refrigerator; three bathrooms; a primary suite with walk-in closet and jetted tub; a huge great room; and 360-degree city views.

Shopping, bars, and restaurants are walking distance. $1,795,000. Matt O'Laughlin, Max Broock Realtors/Luxury Portfolio International, (313) 590-4256.

Brush Park

Remodeled as a duplex in 2020, this 1895 Italianate house stands on a street once filled with mansions. The four-bedroom front unit features the original high ceilings, hardwood floors, bay windows, exposed brick, and crown moldings; a gourmet kitchen; a dining room; and a primary suite with glassed-in shower and stone-topped double vanity.

Outside are front and back porches, a landscaped front yard, a one-car back garage, and a neighborhood pathway; bars, restaurants, and the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit are nearby. $1,474,900. Hannah Hoppough, @properties Detroit/Luxury Portfolio International, (313) 744-6720.

Islandview

This two-bedroom, two-bath penthouse condo is in a 1912 former school near West Village shops and Gabriel Richard Park. Renovated in 2019, the apartment has hardwood floors, 11-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling glass doors opening to a 60-foot balcony, a corner main suite with views of St. Charles Borromeo Church next door, and a quartz-clad alcove kitchen with Bosch appliances.

The apartment comes with two parking spots and access to the building's exercise area, bike storage, and dog-washing station. $549,900. Randall Fogelman, O'Connor Realty, (313) 378-4270.

Woodbridge

Built in 1898, this six-bedroom Victorian is in a walking neighborhood known for its historic architecture, near parks and amenities and adjacent to Midtown, Corktown, downtown, and Wayne State University. The house features the original carved-wood staircase and fireplace, window trims, pocket doors, glass-paned French doors, and coffered ceilings; a second-floor primary bedroom with deck; a kitchen with butler's pantry; a garden-level apartment with full kitchen and bath and separate entrance; and a walkout finished basement.

The lot includes a backyard with deck, lawn, trees, garden beds, and patio. $425,000. Jan Dijkers, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices/The Loft Warehouse, (313) 319-1370.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here