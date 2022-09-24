6 outstanding homes in Ohio

Columbus

Across from Schiller Park, this restored Italianate brick house is part of historic German Village. Built in 1900, the five-bedroom home features high ceilings, crown molding, carved mantels, oversize windows, and pocket doors; a living room with clerestory windows and glass doors; an updated bath for each bedroom; a deck with a firepit; and a basement with wine room, den, and billiards.

The lot includes formal gardens, a landscaped patio with a grill, and a two-car garage. $2,900,000. Jeff Ramm, Coldwell Banker Realty, (614) 332-1563.

Cleveland

Set in the Goodrich-Kirtland Park arts district, this 1907 loft building with live-work designation is five minutes from downtown, the lake, and Cleveland State University. Currently a three-bedroom private home, it has exposed posts, ducts, beams, and brick; oversize windows; the original oak floors; two staircases (one spiral) and a service elevator; an open kitchen with breakfast bar; and huge entertainment spaces.

Outside is a fenced backyard. $785,000. David Malone, Howard Hanna–Gates Mills/Luxury Portfolio International, (740) 507-3630.

Lakewood

This six-bedroom home is across the street from Lake Erie and Lakewood Park. Built in 1909, the recently renovated Spanish Revival house features restored wood floors and coffered ceilings, an oval dining room with built-ins and leaded-glass doors, an updated eat-in kitchen with waterfall quartz counters, a sunroom with original stained glass, and a rooftop deck with a pergola.

The double lot includes lawns, trees, and garden beds. $1,150,000. Carolyn Bentley, Howard Hanna–Cleveland City/Luxury Portfolio International, (216) 470-1502.

Medina

Near several parks and Lake Medina, this contemporary five-bedroom smart home stands on 5.3 wooded acres of its own. The open-concept house has a living room with 20-foot ceilings, wide-plank floors, and floor-to-ceiling windows; a chef's kitchen with Amish cabinets, eat-in island, and butler's pantry; and a high-tech theater with tiered seating.

Outside are a covered patio with grill and fireplace, a lawn, a landscaped garden, and a heated five-car garage. $1,575,000. Adam Bellinski, Russell Real Estate Services, (330) 685-5583.

Centerburg

This five-bedroom log home on 11.26 acres is 7 minutes' drive from downtown and 45 minutes from Columbus. The updated 1980 house includes a great room with cathedral ceiling, reclaimed-wood floors, and stone fireplace; a sunken kitchen with hickory cabinets; and a vaulted sunroom-dining area with heated stamped-concrete floors.

The property has pastures, woods, a stocked bass pond, a two-story Amish-built barn, a two-car garage, and scenic views. $998,000. Jamie Reed, Coldwell Banker Realty, (614) 580-0858.

Cincinnati

Walnut Hills' 1906 Verona building is walking distance from Eden Park and the river, and a short drive from the Cincinnati Art Museum. This renovated 3,000-square-foot, four-bedroom condo comprises two apartments featuring wood floors, 9-foot ceilings with center medallions, and plaster moldings; an open chef's kitchen with butler's pantry; a sitting room with fireplace; and two balconies with courtyard views.

Ownership includes garage parking for two cars. $499,900. Sean Chmura, Robinson Sotheby's International Realty, (513) 253-1815.

