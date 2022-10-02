6 tasteful homes in Vancouver, British Columbia

Old Yaletown

The 1995 Del Prado building is in the arts district, walking distance from several parks and the water-front. This two-bedroom loft conversion has an open main living space with a wall of windows, exposed brick wall, gas fireplace, high ceilings, and hardwood floors; eat-in chef's kitchen with waterfall quartz island and wine refrigerator; and in-suite storage.

Building amenities include on-site garage parking and a shared roof deck. $1,333,728 USD.* Michelle Porter, Engel & Völkers Vancouver, (604) 817-7892.

*USD conversions from Canadian dollars are approximate and may fluctuate.

Chinatown

The 1911 Storey & Campbell building is a registered historic landmark. This updated loft unit features exposed beams and pipes, 10-foot ceilings, painted bricks, built-ins, and refurbished original hardwood floors; a gourmet kitchen; one bedroom with a sliding barn door and en suite bathroom with laundry; stairs to a double-bed sleeping loft; and access to a shared rooftop patio.

Nearby are BC Place Stadium, Skytrain, and Gastown's shops and restaurants. $619,160 USD. Tim Neame, Sotheby's International Realty Canada, (604) 839-7002.

Shaughnessy

This five-bedroom Colonial Revival home is in a leafy residential neighborhood. The 1922 house has a formal entry, a dining room with French glass doors, a living room with fireplace and crown molding, and a modern kitchen with an eating area featuring bay windows and glass doors to a trellis-topped deck.

The 0.27-acre lot is landscaped with lawns, garden beds, hedges, and trees, and includes a workshop with storage. $5,101,588 USD. Monique Badun, Sotheby's International Realty Canada, (604) 264-4383.

Beach District

Sunset Beach Park and the Granville Island ferry are five minutes from this two-bedroom apartment in a new luxury high-rise. The open-plan home features a 26-foot kitchen with eat-in island; a living room with gas fireplace, built-in sound system, and high ceilings; and a wraparound balcony with city views and room for a dining table.

Building amenities include a pool, a hot tub, a sauna, and a clubhouse. $1,592,763 USD. Sherry Chen, Engel & Völkers Vancouver, (604) 488-9399.

Kitsilano

This seven-bedroom Victorian-style home is two blocks from Kitsilano Beach. Built in 1910, the updated house retains its stained-glass and oversize arched windows, carved staircase, coffered ceilings, inlaid hardwood floors, and wainscoting; rooms include a family room and a paneled library, each with fireplace, and a new chef's kitchen.

Outside are a deck, a yard, flowering trees, a garden with a cedar fence, and a garden guesthouse with a kitchen and exposed-granite walls. $4,820,678 USD. Lori Rowe, Macdonald Realty/Luxury Portfolio International, (604) 803-3936.

West End

The Chelsea, built in 1967, is a short walk from Sunset Beach Park and the shops and eateries of Davie Village. This fully renovated two-bedroom corner condo features an open layout, ample natural light, a kitchen with quartz peninsula, a living area with glass sliding doors to a balcony, an en suite primary bedroom, and an in-apartment laundry.

The shared rooftop deck offers ocean and city views. $481,400 USD. Soriah Kanji, Stilhavn Real Estate Services Brokerage, (604) 812-9683.

