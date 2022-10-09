6 historic homes built in the 1930s

Middletown, New Jersey

Cobble Close Farm, built in 1930, is now a four-unit co-op; the three-bedroom apartment for sale includes the main public areas of the house. Made with materials imported from Europe or cast by European artisans, the home retains its historic design, details, and grand formal rooms.

Outside are porticoes, courtyards, stands of trees, lawns, gardens, classic statuary, fountains, a pool, cabanas, a bar, and a barbecue; Navesink Country Club is next door. $2,645,000. Bernadette Barnett, Heritage House Sotheby's International Realty, (908) 902-5035.

Nogales, Arizona

Oak Bar Ranch, a 1932 eight-bedroom estate, was originally the headquarters of a legacy cattle business. The main house, manager's house, stables, barns, and corrals preserve their historic detail and craftsmanship; updates include a large eat-in chef's kitchen.

The 637-acre property in the foothills of the Patagonia Mountains includes landscaped grounds with desert plantings and a garden patio with pool; shopping and services are 15 minutes by car. $3,800,000. Gary Brasher, Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty, (520) 260-4048.

Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts

This three-bedroom Cape Cod water-front home was built in 1935. The refreshed and updated house features tile and hardwood floors, custom wood trim, oversize windows, and designer lighting; a European chef's kitchen with walnut cabinets; a living room with gas fireplace; and a sunroom.

The lot has granite walkways, newly planted trees and shrubbery, a lawn with sprinkler system, and a large deck with sunset and water views. $2,400,000. Lisa Ruffino, Sotheby's International Realty, (508) 861-5135.

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Artist and weaver Roger Cheney built this four-bedroom adobe house in 1937. The home has high ceilings, vigas, corbels, and six kiva fire-places; a main suite with kiva, two baths, and flex room; an updated chef's kitchen; a formal dining room; and a step-down living room.

The 3-acre property includes two brick patios with walled gardens and water features, two gated yards for children, a hot tub, a two-car garage, and mountain views. $2,335,000. Lois Sury, Sotheby's International Realty – Santa Fe, (505) 470-4672.

Portland, Oregon

Built in 1930, this six-bedroom home has been reimagined for modern living. The house features crown molding, carved wood, wainscoting, and arched doors; a chef's kitchen with marble island and counters and extensive built-ins; a living room with fireplace; a sitting area with a panoramic curved bay window; and a billiard room.

Outside are a terrace, a patio with pool and hot tub, a landscaped yard and gardens, a four-car garage, and city, river, and mountain views. $5,995,000. Marcia Walsh, Where, Inc., (503) 781-5714.

Ambler, Pennsylvania

This 1930 three-bedroom home was recently renovated. The house has refinished hardwood floors, a living room with picture window and wood-burning stove, a formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen with pantry closet and adjacent mudroom, a first-floor bedroom opening to a patio, a large attic, and a partial basement.

The lot includes mature trees, grass, garden beds, and an outbuilding with a one-car garage and a flex room; parks, a Temple University campus, restaurants, shopping, and the train are all minutes away. $524,900. Diane Reddington, Coldwell Banker Realty, (215) 285-2375.

