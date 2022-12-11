6 stylish homes in Maryland

Easton

The Miles River borders two sides of this double-lot, 18-acre property. The five-bedroom main house, built in 2000, features 300 windows and a sunken living room with high ceilings, fireplace, built-ins, and French doors to a patio; its lot includes an in-ground pool and spa, pasture, and private dock.

The second lot includes paddocks, a second private dock, and a three-stall barn with an upstairs two-bedroom apartment. $4,995,000. Robert Lacaze, Long & Foster Easton/Luxury Portfolio International, (410) 310-7835.

Gaithersburg

This 12-acre parcel near Rachel Carson Conservation Park is suitable for farming and horse keeping. The three-bedroom contemporary house has an open main space with vaulted, beamed ceilings, oversize windows, heated flagstone floor, chef's kitchen, and Tulikivi fireplace with pizza oven.

The property has pastures, a garden with fruit trees, a six-stall barn with plumbing and electrical, and a detached garage with living space. $1,325,000. Alecia Scott, Long & Foster Rockville Centre/Luxury Portfolio International, (301) 252-2177.

Baltimore

John Russell Pope, architect of the Baltimore Museum of Art and the Jefferson Memorial, also designed the Charlcote House. The five-bedroom Classical Revival features a main floor with 13-foot filigreed ceilings, Corinthian columns, and 12-foot French doors; a grand staircase and an elevator; historic rooms with fireplaces, including an inlaid mahogany library; and a modernized chef's kitchen and family recreation rooms.

On the brick-walled, landscaped grounds are sweeping lawns, mature trees, and a coach house. $3,450,000. Charlie Hatter, Monument Sotheby's International Realty, (202) 744-0948.

Bethesda

This five-bedroom home in a leafy residential area offers an easy commute to Washington, D.C. The 1978 midcentury-modern house includes a double-height main space with oversize windows, flowing into a dining room; a large eat-in kitchen; an upstairs owner's suite with renovated bathroom and spacious sitting room; and a lower-level fifth bedroom, full bath, recreation space, laundry, and storage.

Outside are a deck, patio, and lawn surrounded by greenery. $1,489,000. Cara Pearlman, Compass, (202) 641-3008.

Annapolis

Set beside Mill Creek, this Mulberry Hill three-bedroom home comes with its own deepwater dock. The 1982 house was recently gut-renovated and features a great room with a skylit vaulted ceiling and glass sliders to the deck, an eat-in chef's kitchen, and a finished lower level with a family room opening to a screened porch.

The lot has trees, garden beds, and a grassy backyard leading down to the water. $1,295,000. Jimmy Ellis, Annapolis Plaza Coldwell Banker Realty, (410) 320-7718.

Chestertown

Built in 1864 as the Walton Chapel, then rebuilt as the Mowbray Chapel, this Greek Revival is now a studio house suitable for a residence, vacation rental, or event venue. A 2021 full renovation highlighted historic details such as the paned windows, exposed-brick walls, stained glass, high ceilings, and wide-plank floors; rooms include a bed-living-dining room with woodstove, an open modern kitchen, a full bathroom, and a laundry room.

The 3.2-acre wooded property features a pond. $495,000. Christopher McClary, Gunther-McClary Real Estate, (410) 708-2614.

