Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Feature

6 stylish homes in Maryland

It doesn’t hurt to look!

byThe Week Staff
December 11, 2022

Easton

House

Courtesy image

The Miles River borders two sides of this double-lot, 18-acre property. The five-bedroom main house, built in 2000, features 300 windows and a sunken living room with high ceilings, fireplace, built-ins, and French doors to a patio; its lot includes an in-ground pool and spa, pasture, and private dock.

House

Courtesy image

The second lot includes paddocks, a second private dock, and a three-stall barn with an upstairs two-bedroom apartment. $4,995,000. Robert Lacaze, Long & Foster Easton/Luxury Portfolio International, (410) 310-7835.

Gaithersburg

House

Courtesy image

This 12-acre parcel near Rachel Carson Conservation Park is suitable for farming and horse keeping. The three-bedroom contemporary house has an open main space with vaulted, beamed ceilings, oversize windows, heated flagstone floor, chef's kitchen, and Tulikivi fireplace with pizza oven.

House

Courtesy image

The property has pastures, a garden with fruit trees, a six-stall barn with plumbing and electrical, and a detached garage with living space. $1,325,000. Alecia Scott, Long & Foster Rockville Centre/Luxury Portfolio International, (301) 252-2177.

Baltimore

House

Courtesy image

John Russell Pope, architect of the Baltimore Museum of Art and the Jefferson Memorial, also designed the Charlcote House. The five-bedroom Classical Revival features a main floor with 13-foot filigreed ceilings, Corinthian columns, and 12-foot French doors; a grand staircase and an elevator; historic rooms with fireplaces, including an inlaid mahogany library; and a modernized chef's kitchen and family recreation rooms.

House

Courtesy image

On the brick-walled, landscaped grounds are sweeping lawns, mature trees, and a coach house. $3,450,000. Charlie Hatter, Monument Sotheby's International Realty, (202) 744-0948.

Bethesda

House

Courtesy image

This five-bedroom home in a leafy residential area offers an easy commute to Washington, D.C. The 1978 midcentury-modern house includes a double-height main space with oversize windows, flowing into a dining room; a large eat-in kitchen; an upstairs owner's suite with renovated bathroom and spacious sitting room; and a lower-level fifth bedroom, full bath, recreation space, laundry, and storage.

House

Courtesy image

Outside are a deck, patio, and lawn surrounded by greenery. $1,489,000. Cara Pearlman, Compass, (202) 641-3008.

Annapolis

House

Courtesy image

Set beside Mill Creek, this Mulberry Hill three-bedroom home comes with its own deepwater dock. The 1982 house was recently gut-renovated and features a great room with a skylit vaulted ceiling and glass sliders to the deck, an eat-in chef's kitchen, and a finished lower level with a family room opening to a screened porch.

House

Courtesy image

The lot has trees, garden beds, and a grassy backyard leading down to the water. $1,295,000. Jimmy Ellis, Annapolis Plaza Coldwell Banker Realty, (410) 320-7718.

Chestertown

House

Courtesy image

Built in 1864 as the Walton Chapel, then rebuilt as the Mowbray Chapel, this Greek Revival is now a studio house suitable for a residence, vacation rental, or event venue. A 2021 full renovation highlighted historic details such as the paned windows, exposed-brick walls, stained glass, high ceilings, and wide-plank floors; rooms include a bed-living-dining room with woodstove, an open modern kitchen, a full bathroom, and a laundry room.

House

Courtesy image

The 3.2-acre wooded property features a pond. $495,000. Christopher McClary, Gunther-McClary Real Estate, (410) 708-2614.

Skip advert

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.

Skip advert
Skip advert

Recommended

The Check-In: There's no real hurry for the Real ID, holiday travel tips for pet owners, and more
An ID card.
Feature

The Check-In: There's no real hurry for the Real ID, holiday travel tips for pet owners, and more

The Week contest: Floating ice
Feet.
Feature

The Week contest: Floating ice

6 outstanding homes built in the 1940s
House
Feature

6 outstanding homes built in the 1940s

The Check-In: 2022's best and worst airports, and more
Airplanes.
Feature

The Check-In: 2022's best and worst airports, and more

Most Popular

The rumored reason why AOC is facing a House ethics probe
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shows off her infamous &quot;Tax the Rich&quot; dress at the 2021 Met Gala.
dress drama

The rumored reason why AOC is facing a House ethics probe

5 toons about Brittney Griner's release
Political Cartoon.
Feature

5 toons about Brittney Griner's release

Gen Z congressman can't rent apartment in Washington
Incoming Gen Z congressman Maxwell Frost
Frostbitten

Gen Z congressman can't rent apartment in Washington