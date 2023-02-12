6 incredible residences in and around Milwaukee

Whitefish Bay

Schlitz beer scion Herman Uihlein built this 1917 nine-bedroom mansion on the site of an 1890s grand resort on Lake Michigan. The Beaux Arts-Italian Renaissance house has detailed plaster, wood, and ironwork, a classical ceiling mural, ornate paneling and fireplaces, and 23 rooms, including a chef's kitchen, a theater, and a wine cellar.

The 3.1-acre landscaped property has a fountain court, patios, and a lawn leading down to the lake. $5,950,000. The Peter Mahler Team, Mahler Sotheby's International Realty, (414) 964-2000.

Downer Woods

Another Uihlein family property, a 1914 townhome, has been converted into four spacious condos. This four-bedroom unit features an arched entry, a two-story oak staircase, linenfold paneling, Tiffany sconces, stone fireplaces, a sitting room with an elaborately carved ceiling and fireplace surrounded by a lake-view bay window, an updated kitchen opening to a bay-windowed dining room, and a primary suite with a new marble bath.

A stone patio overlooks the landscaped grounds and Lake Michigan. $849,900. Kristel Sikora, Shorewest Realtors/Luxury Portfolio International, (262) 947-4112.

Oconomowoc

This five-bedroom home was once the carriage house of the 1903 Armour-Valentine estate on Oconomowoc Lake, half an hour from Milwaukee. The 13,000-square-foot house has brick-edged arched windows and doorways, coffered ceilings, tile floors, a chef's kitchen, open dining and living rooms, a billiards room, and an indoor pool with an English pub-style bar.

Outside are a brick patio with a fountain, a gazebo, and a grill; woods; a lawn; a boat slip on the lake; and a 20-car garage. $2,400,000. Jon Spheeris, Coldwell Banker Elite, (262) 490-5558.

Lavender Hill

Set on a leafy street just blocks from the Milwaukee River, this three-bedroom home is also close to several parks. Built in 2003, the house features an open main floor, two second-floor bedrooms with balconies, a lower-level garage, and a rooftop sitting room opening to a three-sided deck with river and skyline views.

On the lot are a landscaped, multilevel front garden and fenced grassy backyard. $899,000. Meeks-Dederich team, Jay Schmidt Group/Keller Williams Realty, (414) 659-1126.

Historic Third Ward

Harbor Front Condos was built in 2004 right on the waterfront, with views of Lake Michigan and the Milwaukee River. This fifth-floor, two-bedroom apartment has hardwood floors; high, beamed, wood-clad ceilings; an open chef's kitchen; and a living room with a wall of windows looking out on the apartment's private balcony and the water beyond.

Building amenities include an outdoor pool, gym, and clubhouse; museums, dining, and shops are nearby. $949,900. Suzanne Powers, Powers Realty Group, (414) 870-7175.

Lower East Side

The Riverbridge, a 2005 apartment building, stands beside the Milwaukee River and blocks from Lake Michigan, in a walkable neighborhood with access to shopping, arenas, and parks. This open-plan, two-bedroom condo has hardwood floors, high ceilings, oversize windows, ample closets, a kitchen with stainless appliances, carpeted bedrooms, a laundry, and a living room opening to a covered private balcony with a gas grill connection.

The unit comes with an on-floor storage area and underground parking. $315,000. Justin Chart, Mahler Sotheby's International Realty, (414) 943-1671.

