Feature

6 incredible residences in and around Milwaukee

It doesn’t hurt to look!

byThe Week Staff
February 12, 2023

Whitefish Bay

House

Courtesy image

Schlitz beer scion Herman Uihlein built this 1917 nine-bedroom mansion on the site of an 1890s grand resort on Lake Michigan. The Beaux Arts-Italian Renaissance house has detailed plaster, wood, and ironwork, a classical ceiling mural, ornate paneling and fireplaces, and 23 rooms, including a chef's kitchen, a theater, and a wine cellar.

House

Courtesy image

The 3.1-acre landscaped property has a fountain court, patios, and a lawn leading down to the lake. $5,950,000. The Peter Mahler Team, Mahler Sotheby's International Realty, (414) 964-2000.

Downer Woods

House

Courtesy image

Another Uihlein family property, a 1914 townhome, has been converted into four spacious condos. This four-bedroom unit features an arched entry, a two-story oak staircase, linenfold paneling, Tiffany sconces, stone fireplaces, a sitting room with an elaborately carved ceiling and fireplace surrounded by a lake-view bay window, an updated kitchen opening to a bay-windowed dining room, and a primary suite with a new marble bath.

House

Courtesy image

A stone patio overlooks the landscaped grounds and Lake Michigan. $849,900. Kristel Sikora, Shorewest Realtors/Luxury Portfolio International, (262) 947-4112.

Oconomowoc

House

Courtesy image

This five-bedroom home was once the carriage house of the 1903 Armour-Valentine estate on Oconomowoc Lake, half an hour from Milwaukee. The 13,000-square-foot house has brick-edged arched windows and doorways, coffered ceilings, tile floors, a chef's kitchen, open dining and living rooms, a billiards room, and an indoor pool with an English pub-style bar.

House

Courtesy image

Outside are a brick patio with a fountain, a gazebo, and a grill; woods; a lawn; a boat slip on the lake; and a 20-car garage. $2,400,000. Jon Spheeris, Coldwell Banker Elite, (262) 490-5558.

Lavender Hill

House

Courtesy image

Set on a leafy street just blocks from the Milwaukee River, this three-bedroom home is also close to several parks. Built in 2003, the house features an open main floor, two second-floor bedrooms with balconies, a lower-level garage, and a rooftop sitting room opening to a three-sided deck with river and skyline views.

House

Courtesy image

On the lot are a landscaped, multilevel front garden and fenced grassy backyard. $899,000. Meeks-Dederich team, Jay Schmidt Group/Keller Williams Realty, (414) 659-1126.

Historic Third Ward

House

Courtesy image

Harbor Front Condos was built in 2004 right on the waterfront, with views of Lake Michigan and the Milwaukee River. This fifth-floor, two-bedroom apartment has hardwood floors; high, beamed, wood-clad ceilings; an open chef's kitchen; and a living room with a wall of windows looking out on the apartment's private balcony and the water beyond.

House

Courtesy image

Building amenities include an outdoor pool, gym, and clubhouse; museums, dining, and shops are nearby. $949,900. Suzanne Powers, Powers Realty Group, (414) 870-7175.

Lower East Side

House

Courtesy image

The Riverbridge, a 2005 apartment building, stands beside the Milwaukee River and blocks from Lake Michigan, in a walkable neighborhood with access to shopping, arenas, and parks. This open-plan, two-bedroom condo has hardwood floors, high ceilings, oversize windows, ample closets, a kitchen with stainless appliances, carpeted bedrooms, a laundry, and a living room opening to a covered private balcony with a gas grill connection.

House

Courtesy image

The unit comes with an on-floor storage area and underground parking. $315,000. Justin Chart, Mahler Sotheby's International Realty, (414) 943-1671.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine.

