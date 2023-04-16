6 bright homes in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida

Seagrove

Shops, restaurants, and the beach are all walkable from this five-bedroom home in Seagrove. The three-story concrete house, built in 2020, has Venetian plaster walls, 12-foot ceilings, radiant-heat flooring, kitchen and living spaces lined by a curved wall of southwest-facing windows with Gulf views, and a primary suite and second bedroom that share a private deck.

On the roof are a swimming pool and lounge area flanked by two palm trees. $2,990,000. Whitney Cooley, Scenic Sotheby's ­International Realty, (850) 368-5782.

Blue Mountain Beach

This 2005 four-bedroom bungalow is three minutes' walk from the beach. Renovated in 2021, the house features an open main living area comprising a chef's kitchen with concrete counters and in-island induction stovetop, dining space with doors to the courtyard, and sitting area with tiled alcove and fireplace; multiple covered balconies; and a crow's nest with water views.

Outside are tropical plantings and a patio with a kidney-shaped pool. $2,997,000. Christopher ­Abbott, Scenic Sotheby's International Realty, (850) 259-7069.

North Santa Rosa Beach

Set on 19 acres on Hogtown ­Bayou, this three-bedroom home comes with 1,900 feet of waterfront and sweeping views of the surrounding 39-acre conservation area. The elevated two-story house has an open layout, porcelain-tile floors, living room with fireplace, kitchen with stainless appliances and quartz counters, and wraparound porches upstairs and down.

The property includes a private canal-front dock and a sandy, fenced yard extending under the house. $1,250,000. ­Bonnie Hall, Coldwell Banker Realty, (850) 240-9901.

Botany Bayou

The 0.85-acre grounds of this five-bedroom bayou home include a dock with boat and jet-ski lifts. The house features a vaulted main living space with fireplace and water views, eat-in kitchen with butler's pantry, primary suite with French doors to the hot tub and pool, and sleeping porch with two hanging beds.

Outside are landscaped lawns, a patio with a pool, a lanai, and a dockside firepit. $2,925,000. Courtney Stubley, The Premier Property Group Watercolor Office/Luxury ­Portfolio ­International, (850) 502-7566.

Grayton Beach

The Lake Place is a gated community on one of Florida's rare coastal dune lakes. This 2002 waterside three-bedroom home, designed by Sala Architecture, has an airy lower level with oversize windows and polished concrete floors, and an upper level with wood floors, wall of windows, chef's kitchen, vaulted living room with fireplace, and wraparound covered balcony.

The wooded property has a fenced pool, pool house, and private dock. $2,495,000. Marianne Grant, Engel & Völkers 30A Beaches, (850) 585-0621.

Gulfplace off 30A

This 2004 three-bedroom townhome is a short bike ride to beaches, shopping, and restaurants. The recently remodeled unit has LVP flooring and plantation shutters in all bedrooms, a primary bedroom with French doors to a balcony, and a refreshed kitchen with quartz waterfall peninsula, black stainless-steel appliances, and brass fixtures.

Outside are a front porch and a backyard with a patio and storage shed; a shared pool is steps away. $459,000. Todd Akins, Team 10 Real Estate, (850) 708-5938.

