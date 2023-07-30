6 luxurious homes made of glass

Providence, Rhode Island

The Garden House, a 1974 brutalist three-bedroom in College Hill, was designed by Huygens and Tappé. The steel, timber, and glass home has floor-to-ceiling windows anchored by brick columns, showcasing sunsets and views of the state capitol; multiple balconies and fireplaces; a gourmet kitchen; and a curved, tiled atrium staircase with plantings along side a waterfall.

The landscaped property has a patio with an in-ground pool and includes a second buildable lot. $2,950,000. The Mackinney Gold Group, Mott & Chace Sotheby's International, (917) 257-4302.

Vienna, Virginia

The Moment House is fronted by a double-height window overlooking a leafy residential neighborhood. Designed by KOR.10 Architecture as a series of unfolding spaces, the 2023 seven-bedroom home features a main living area with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace and a chef's kitchen with a quartz waterfall island; an upstairs primary suite with a bathroom cantilevered into the trees; and a lower-level walk-out entertainment area with a wine bar.

Outside are balconies, patios, grassy yards, and decks. $2,660,000. James Kim, McEnearney Associates / Luxury Portfolio International, (202) 798-1781.

Carefree, Arizona

The glass walls of Stagecoach, a 2021 factory-made home in the Sonoran Desert, frame Black Mountain and the hills, sunsets and city lights. The three-bedroom house, by Optima DCH Global, comprises four fully furnished steel-and-glass modules with cork and concrete floors and exposed-plywood ceilings.

The 1.6-acre hillside lot, landscaped with boulders, native flora, and specimen cacti, has a covered terrace with firepit and an area approved for a pool. $3,100,000. Karen Baldwin, Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty, (480) 694-0098.

Big Sur, California

Casa Luna's glass walls nest in the curves and arches of Mickey Meunnig's organic Mediterranean architecture. The 1982 three-level, four-bedroom home has a living room with exposed trusses, stone floors, and column fireplace; a garden-to-table kitchen; and a beamed, glass-faced primary suite with fireplace, all with panoramic mountain and ocean views.

The 5-acre property has sweeping steps and flagstone paths and raised gardens, patios, and a detached art studio; the beach is a 10-minute drive. $5,850,000. Ben Heinrich, Coldwell Banker Realty, (831) 915-7415.

Portland, Oregon

The View Master house was built in 1951 by Roscoe Hemenway and revamped in 2011 by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, designers of the Apple store. The five-bedroom home features walnut paneling, built-ins, high-end tile and fixtures, ipe-wood decks, a main living space with floor-to-ceiling windows on the Cascade Range, a chef's kitchen with glass breakfast nook, and a full-floor glass-encased primary suite.

The terraced, landscaped lot includes a stone-walled patio with fireplace. $4,950,000. Suzann Baricevic Murphy, (w)here Real Estate, (503) 789-1033.

Hedgesville, West Virginia

A wall of windows wraps the living room of the Mod Pod, a 1989 three-bedroom cabin facing the Woods resort golf course. The living room also features a three-sided stone-and-glass fireplace; the curved kitchen includes an eat-in granite peninsula; and a screened porch opens to a large, fenced yard on the 0.58-acre wooded lot.

For a fee, owners can access the community's gym, pools, tennis, and pickleball. $425,000. Teddi Alyce Segal, Honey House, (202) 286-3404.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.