Court issues 10-day ban on honking in downtown Ottawa

A Canadian judge issued a 10-day injunction Monday banning protesting truckers from honking their horns in downtown Ottawa, CBC reports.

"Tooting a horn is not an expression of any great thought I'm aware of," Justice Hugh McLean of the Ottawa Superior Court said. He also said the ban on honking would not rob demonstrators of their right to protest.

Journalist Élie Cantin-Nantel tweeted that, so far, the truckers appear to be complying.

Here's a look at Downtown Ottawa this Monday. This is in front of the entrance to West Block where the House of Commons is located. It seems like the truckers have decided to stop honking.

Per CBC, the "request for an injunction came out of a proposed class-action lawsuit filed with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on Friday by lawyer Paul Champ on behalf of his client, Zexi Li.

A convoy of truckers and other demonstrators protesting Canada's COVID-19 policies entered Ottawa on Jan. 29 and has been blocking streets and using horns to disturb residents ever since.

Protesters also cooked food, set up bouncy castles, held impromptu dance parties, and played street hockey.

Local government and law enforcement have made several attempts stop, or at least hinder, the protests.

Last week, Ottawa police convinced GoFundMe to delete the "Freedom Convoy 2022" fundraiser that had raised over 10 million Canadian dollars. Several U.S. Republicans responded by vowing to launch investigations into whether the company defrauded donors.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency Sunday, claiming the protest posed a "serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents," Bloomberg reported.

As of midnight tonight, police will be cutting off the fuel supply to convoy/occupation supporters. Anyone bringing gas, diesel &/or propane will be charged with "assisting an illegal activity."

Ottawa police are also working to cut off the truckers' fuel supply, warning Monday that "anyone found bringing fuel to the demonstration trucks in the red zone could be subject to arrest and charges." Fox News reported that, according to Ottawa police, "seven people have been arrested and more than 100 have been issued tickets in connection to 'demonstration-related enforcement.'"