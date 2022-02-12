French Freedom Convoy rolls into Paris

Authorities have ordered more than 7,000 additional law enforcement officers to Paris as a French "Freedom Convoy" inspired by the one currently occupying the Canadian capital converged on Paris to protest the country's COVID-19 restrictions, BBC reports.

Reuters explains that "France requires people to show proof of vaccination to enter public places such as cafes, restaurants and museums, with a negative test no longer being sufficient for unvaccinated people."

Police say they stopped 500 vehicles from entering the city on Saturday, but at least several dozen — cars, campers, tractors, and other vehicles — were able to enter Paris and impede traffic around the Arc de Triomphe and on the Champs Elysees.

Law enforcement responded by firing tear gas at demonstrators, arresting 14 people, and handing out 337 fines. Per BBC, of those arrested, "[t]wo were allegedly carrying knives, hammers and petrol canisters, and five were allegedly carrying slingshots."

Police have also "deployed armored personnel carriers and water cannon trucks," according to Reuters.

