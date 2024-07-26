Quiz of The Week: 20 - 26 July

Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?

Restaurant workers stand guard over diners during a protest against overtourism in Barcelona
Restaurant workers stand guard over diners during a protest against overtourism in Barcelona earlier this month
(Image credit: Paco Freire / SOPA Images / LightRocket / Getty Images)
By
published
in puzzles and quizzes

Farewell, Uncle Joe. Welcome, Momala Harris. This week has brought yet another hairpin bend in the long and winding road to the White House, while elsewhere there were deadly landslides in Ethiopia, Benjamin Netanyahu visiting Washington, and the eyes of the world turning to Paris for the opening of the 2024 Olympic Games.

To get all the news that matters delivered to your inbox every day, sign up for our new daily digital editions: US readers can find out more here, and here if you're a reader in the UK

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Us News Politics Puzzles And Quizzes Uk News World News Quiz Of The Week
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week Staff
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸