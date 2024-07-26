Quiz of The Week: 20 - 26 July
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
Farewell, Uncle Joe. Welcome, Momala Harris. This week has brought yet another hairpin bend in the long and winding road to the White House, while elsewhere there were deadly landslides in Ethiopia, Benjamin Netanyahu visiting Washington, and the eyes of the world turning to Paris for the opening of the 2024 Olympic Games.
And now, find out how closely you’ve been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.
1. Hamas signed a "unity agreement" with which group in Beijing this week?
- Hezbollah
- Taliban
- Fatah
- Muslim Brotherhood
2. Marine biologists tested sharks near Rio de Janeiro and discovered what in their systems?
- Heavy metals
- Cocaine
- Microplastics
- Oil
3. Which British equestrian star won't be going to Paris after footage emerged of her whipping a horse during a training session?
- Carl Hester
- Charlotte Fry
- Laura Collett
- Charlotte Dujardin
4. Kamala Harris's newly rebranded campaign said it raised $81 million in how many hours?
- 10
- 24
- 12
- 5
5. Netflix has released a new miniseries based on which medieval epic?
- "The Canterbury Tales"
- "The Decameron"
- "The Divine Comedy"
- "Sir Gawain and the Green Knight"
6. Which airline is under investigation for its handling of cancellations during the worldwide technology outage?
- Delta
- American
- United
- JetBlue
7. Around 10,000 locals turned out on Sunday to protest against overtourism on which Balearic island?
- Ibiza
- Formentera
- Mallorca
- Menorca
8. The International Olympic Committee confirmed that the 2034 Winter Games will be hosted by which city?
- Denver
- Minneapolis
- Salt Lake City
- Vail
9. President Marcos of the Philippines announced a crackdown on which vice?
- Gambling
- Drinking
- Smoking
- Prostitution
10. Michigan representative Rashida Tlaib attended Benjamin Netanyahu's address to Congress holding a sign that read what?
- "Save Gaza"
- "War criminal"
- "Freedom"
- "We stand with Palestine"
1. Fatah
Fatah is the largest party in the Palestine Liberation Organization, which is internationally recognised as the official representative of the Palestinian people. So a reconciliation between the two factions would have huge implications for how post-war Gaza might look.
2. Cocaine
Thirteen Brazilian sharpnose sharks were found with high levels of cocaine in their muscles and livers, "as much as 100 times higher than previously reported for other aquatic creatures". The study, conducted by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, is the "first to find the presence of cocaine in sharks".
3. Charlotte Dujardin
The 39-year-old dressage star, who has won six Olympic medals and was hoping to add more in Paris, said she was "deeply ashamed" of video footage from 2020, which shows her repeatedly whipping a horse during a training session.
4. 24
Vice President Kamala Harris secured enough support to clinch the Democratic nomination after President Joe Biden ended his re-election bid and endorsed her. The Harris campaign raised $81 million from 880,000 donors within 24 hours, setting a single-day presidential fundraising record.
5. "The Decameron"
The big-budget historical dramedy, set in Florence during the Black Death, is adapted from Giovanni Boccaccio's 14th-century collection of short stories and stars Zosia Mamet.
6. Delta
Delta Air Lines cancelled over 5,500 flights due to a global technology outage caused by a faulty update from CrowdStrike. Delta CEO Ed Bastian said recovery could take "another couple of days".
7. Mallorca
The mass demonstration in Palma de Mallorca follows a series of similar protests across Spain and in tourist hotspots further afield. Protesters complain the deluge of holidaymakers is making everyday life unsustainable for locals.
8. Salt Lake City
Factors like climate change and costs have limited the number of cities "willing and able to welcome the Winter Games." However, Salt Lake City plans to reuse all the facilities from the 2002 Games and is left with a decade to prepare.
9. Gambling
President Marcos was not concerned so much with his citizens' virtue as with the proliferation of online casinos catering to customers in China, where gambling is banned. These operations have been linked to scamming and human trafficking. Find out more on this week's episode of The Week Unwrapped.
10. War criminal
Israel's prime minister criticised the protests against him and his government in Washington, suggesting Iran might be funding them and calling the protesters "Tehran's useful idiots".
-
