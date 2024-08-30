Quiz of The Week: 24 – 30 August

After years when it has felt far more "maybe" than "definitely", Liam and Noel Gallagher made Britpop fans' dreams come true this week by announcing they were getting their beloved 1990s band back together. Oasis will perform in concert around the UK next summer – now music fans just have to hope the fractious brothers can go that long without falling out.

1. The CEO of which messaging app was arrested by French police as he disembarked from a private jet?

WhatsApp

Signal

Telegram

Slack



2. A four-year-old accidentally smashed a 3,500-year-old jar during a trip to which museum?

The British Museum

The Hecht Museum

The Louvre

The Smithsonian National Museum



3. Which video game, China's first AAA+ blockbuster, has topped Steam's "most-played" chart?

"Fantasy Westward Journey"

"Black Myth: Wukong"

"Heroes of Three Kingdoms"

"Age of Wushu"



4. According to his biographer, Keir Starmer has had a portrait of which former prime minister removed from 10 Downing Street?

Margaret Thatcher

Gordon Brown

Rishi Sunak

Theresa May



5. Pacific Island leaders met for an annual summit in which nation's capital?

Tonga

Fiji

Vanuatu

Solomon Islands



6. Which TV series about a podcast is returning for a fourth series?

StartUp

Homecoming

Only Murders in the Building

Slow Burn



7. The UK's National Crime Agency has warned of a surge in attempts to smuggle which drug into the country?

Cocaine

Cannabis

Heroin

Fentanyl



8. What was the main target of Russia's recent missile and drone attacks on Ukraine?

Military bases

Government buildings

Energy infrastructure

Transportation networks



9. Former MP Dominic Grieve is the latest contender to enter the race for which largely ceremonial position?

Lord Mayor of London

Chancellor of Oxford University

Black Rod

High Sheriff of Nottinghamshire



10. Wildlife officials in Missouri found a bald eagle unable to fly for what reason?

It had a broken wing

It was sick

It was too fat

It had an eye injury

1. Telegram

Pavel Durov has been charged with complicity in an array of crimes allegedly facilitated by the messaging app in what is shaping up to be a landmark case in the legal responsibility of tech bosses for content shared on their platforms.

2. The Hecht Museum

The rare Bronze Age artefact, dated between 2200BC and 1500BC, was accidentally shattered when a curious boy pulled the jar to see inside. The Hecht Museum, in Haifa, Israel, will continue to display its artefacts as usual, and the family has been invited back once the jar is restored.

3. "Black Myth: Wukong"

The action-adventure game, based on a 16th-century epic, has been widely acclaimed, despite a negative backlash to the game's marketing team's attempt to bar gaming journalists from mentioning topics including Covid-19 and "feminist propaganda" in their reviews.

4. Margaret Thatcher

The decision to take down the painting has been criticised by some in the Conservative Party. Greg Smith, the MP for Mid Buckinghamshire, told The Telegraph the decision was “utter pettiness from Starmer”.

5. Tonga

The 53rd Pacific Island Forum comes at a moment of "polycrisis" for the region, warned Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka. The low-lying island nations are on the frontline of climate change, and also at the centre of a geopolitical tug of war between China and the West.

6. Only Murders in the Building

The show follows a trio of true crime podcasters and neighbours – Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) – who solve mysteries in their swanky New York apartment complex.

7. Cannabis

Border agents have intercepted 15 tonnes of cannabis at UK airports so far this year, compared to five tonnes in the whole of 2023. The National Crime Agency says most of the haul comes from countries where recreational marijuana is legal, the majority from the US. Find out more on this week's episode of The Week Unwrapped podcast.

8. Energy infrastructure

Russia's attack, involving 236 cruise and supersonic missiles targeting Kyiv’s energy infrastructure, was the largest aerial assault to date, exceeding its previous record of 158 missiles and drones in a single day. However, Ukraine successfully intercepted or disabled 201 of those missiles.

9. Chancellor of Oxford University

Grieve's competition for the ancient post includes former international cricket star Imran Khan, who will be running from his prison cell following a string of legal entanglements since being removed as prime minister of Pakistan in 2022.

10. It was too fat

Veterinarians from the Dickerson Park Zoo examined the flightless bird, initially expecting to find a broken wing. Instead, an X-ray revealed a raccoon's leg and paw in its stomach. The eagle was healthy but overly full from the raccoon and was quickly released after a brief stay at the hospital.