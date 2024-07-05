Quiz of The Week: 29 June - 5 July

The UK has had its say in a general election that has given Labour not only the largest majority in its history but the largest of any British party since 1832, delivering a crushing defeat for Rishi Sunak's Conservatives.

But at least Tory voters knew who was leading them into the election. The same can't be said for Democrats in the US, where the fallout from Joe Biden's shaky debate performance continues, with ongoing chatter about who could replace the 81-year-old as the party's nominee.

And now, find out how closely you’ve been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.

1. MPs in which African country will not receive planned pay rises as the government struggles to contain a wave of protests?

Rwanda

South Africa

Kenya

Uganda



2. US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr was forced to deny eating which animal?

Dog

Cat

Hamster

Horse



3. Which singer's Sunday night Glastonbury headline set was beset by sound issues and a lower-than-expected turnout?

Dua Lipa

SZA

Olivia Rodrigo

Paloma Faith



4. France's far-right National Rally won what percentage of the vote in the first round of the country's parliamentary elections?

33%

29%

42%

37%



5. Which category 5 hurricane this week wreaked havoc in the Caribbean?

Juno

Dan

Beryl

Gaia



6. Which country has received the most fines for fan misbehaviour so far at Euro 2024?

Serbia

Italy

England

Croatia



7. Which US Democrat denied rumours that they were being lined up to replace Joe Biden in the presidential race, tweeting: "He's all in. And so am I"?

Katie Hobbs

Gavin Newsom

Wes Moore

Jared Polis



8. Israel's Supreme Court controversially ruled that which group should no longer be exempted from military conscription?

Married women

Arab Israelis

Ultra-Orthodox Jews

Christians



9. Which British tabloid announced on Wednesday that it was throwing its support behind Labour after backing the Tories for 15 years?

Daily Express

The Sun

Metro

Daily Mail



10. Google's greenhouse gas emissions have climbed by 48% over the past five years, driven largely by what?

Artificial intelligence

Cryptocurrency

New Google campuses

Pixel smartphones



1. Kenya

The country's Salaries and Remuneration Commission said MPs' pay will be frozen to reflect "current realities" of Kenya's cash-strapped economy. Last week, President William Ruto was forced to U-turn on a planned raft of new taxes following widespread protests.

2. Dog

Speaking on the "Breaking Points" podcast, Kennedy railed against a Vanity Fair profile, which, among other allegations, included the claim he had been photographed posing with a barbecued dog. He said the image actually showed him with a roasted goat during a trip to Patagonia.

3. SZA

The R'n'B star gave it her all in a set that BBC music correspondent Mark Savage called "sublime" and a "visual feast", despite playing to a noticeably smaller crowd than watched fellow headliners Dua Lipa and Coldplay.

4. 33%

President Macron's centrist coalition and the left-wing New Popular Front alliance are now hastily brokering deals to step aside for one another in the second and final round of voting on 7 July to prevent Jordan Bardella's National Rally from forming a majority government.

5. Beryl

The category 4 hurricane swept across the eastern Caribbean, killing at least seven people and leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Having caused devastation in Jamaica, it is heading into the Gulf of Mexico, towards the coast of Mexico and parts of southern Texas.

6. Croatia

The Croatian football association will have to pay fines of around £180,000 over unruly fan behaviour at its matches. The next biggest fines were racked up by Albania (£145,000) and Serbia (£141,000). Only three nations – France, Slovakia and Spain – received no fines.

7. Gavin Newsom

If Biden were to drop out, the California governor would need to secure enough delegates at the Democratic National Convention this summer. Even if Biden stays in the race, Newsom is being seen as a strong contender for the 2028 nomination.

8. Ultra-Orthodox Jews

The decision to withdraw a blanket exemption for the Haredim, who make up about 13% of Israel's population, was met with outrage from sections of the ultra-Orthodox community. Married women, Arab Israelis and Christians are not subject to conscription, but may enlist in the IDF voluntarily.

9. The Sun

The tabloid has long positioned its endorsement as critical – famously declaring "It was The Sun wot won it" following the Conservatives' victory in 1992. On Wednesday it switched its allegiance and urged its readers to vote Labour, having backed the Tories since 2009.

10. Artificial intelligence

Google said a large part of the increase in carbon emissions – including a 13% rise between 2022 and 2023 – is due to the huge data centres needed to power its new artificial intelligence products. Find out more on this week's episode of The Week Unwrapped podcast.