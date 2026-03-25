The Week contest: Boomer screens

This week’s question: Surveys show that while a growing number of teenagers are trying to decouple from smartphones and social media, Baby Boomers are spending more time than ever on iPads and other devices. In seven or fewer words, create a PSA that younger Americans could use to warn their elders about the dangers of screen addiction.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Boomer screens” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, March 31. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the April 11 issue and at theweek.com/contest by April 4. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

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Click or tap here to see last week's contest: Counting chronicle.