The Week contest: Counting chronicle
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This week’s question: A Nigerian woman set a new Guinness World Record for the highest number counted out loud after spending 14 hours a day for 70 days counting to 1,070,000. If Favour Ogechi Ani were to write a book about her quest for numerical glory, what should she title it?
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Counting chronicle” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, March 24. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the April 3 issue and at theweek.com/contest by March 27. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.Article continues below
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