Marmalade sales spike following Queen Elizabeth's death

Sales of marmalade in the U.K. surged by almost 20 percent following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, as reported by The Independent.

The data and consultancy company Kantar was researching the behavior of British shoppers amidst a national cost-of-living crisis, when it discovered a connection between sales of the delicious fruit preserve and mourners paying their respect to the monarch.

"One standout from the data this month was the surge in marmalade sales by 18 percent as the nation paid its respects to the Queen," the company said in The Washington Post.

During her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the queen took part in a skit with Paddington Bear. In the video, the two discussed their love for marmalade sandwiches over tea, and she showed Paddington that she often keeps a sandwich in her famous black bag "for later."

After her death, people quickly began to leave behind written notes with the phrase, along with a tasty marmalade sandwich for the queen.

In response to the treats left behind, the Royal Parks charity told mourners, "We would prefer visitors not to bring non-floral objects."