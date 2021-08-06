The most bonkers political ad of the year is actually a wine commercial

These days, even grapes have political leanings.

At least that's the idea underpinning We The People, an American wine brand self-purportedly "dedicated to conservative values" and American "patriots" — in other words, exactly the product the free market was missing.

In order to better illustrate the company's right-leaning morals, We The People dropped a very intricate 1:43-long trailer, one with all the trappings of a Michael Bay movie...except with Cabernet Sauvignon rather than Shia LaBeouf slotted in as the lead. Its message? Only Republican wine can save America, so get to drinking.

Take a peek at the...dramatic advertisment below.