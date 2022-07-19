AOC, Tlaib among 17 members of Congress arrested during abortion rights protest

A group of House Democrats — including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (Minn.), and Rashida Tlaib (Mich.) — were among those arrested during an abortion rights protest near the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Insider reports.
The group of lawmakers marched alongside demonstrators from the steps of the Capitol toward the high court to protest its recent ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which overturned federal abortion protections as established under 1973's Roe v. Wade.
Per Insider, the lawmakers had planned for the "possibility of getting arrested for blocking traffic at an intersection near the court." Law enforcement said they gave a standard three warnings to clear the intersection before beginning arrests, CBS News adds.
A total of 35 people were arrested, including 17 members of Congress.
On Friday, the House passed legislation to codify abortion rights into federal law. The measure is expected to fail in the Senate, Insider notes.