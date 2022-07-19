AOC, Tlaib among 17 members of Congress arrested during abortion rights protest

A group of House Democrats — including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (Minn.), and Rashida Tlaib (Mich.) — were among those arrested during an abortion rights protest near the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Insider reports.

The group of lawmakers marched alongside demonstrators from the steps of the Capitol toward the high court to protest its recent ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which overturned federal abortion protections as established under 1973's Roe v. Wade.

Per Insider, the lawmakers had planned for the "possibility of getting arrested for blocking traffic at an intersection near the court." Law enforcement said they gave a standard three warnings to clear the intersection before beginning arrests, CBS News adds.

A total of 35 people were arrested, including 17 members of Congress.

Multiple members of Congress, including @AOC, being arrested by Capitol Police for blocking traffic outside the Supreme Court in abortion rights demonstration: pic.twitter.com/fysQN1oBAw — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 19, 2022

Today, Rep. AOC was arrested along with other members of Congress outside the Supreme Court for protesting in support of abortion rights. #AbortionRightsAreHumanRights pic.twitter.com/gvj9J1o5ic — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) July 19, 2022

I introduced legislation yesterday and today to protect reproductive freedom. Today my colleagues and I put our bodies on the line—because we will leave no stone unturned in our fight for justice. Bans off our bodies. https://t.co/ahmWgAd9WR — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) July 19, 2022

Abortion rights are human rights and I'm not letting up in this fight. pic.twitter.com/EImJaxHQIk — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) July 19, 2022

Statement on Congresswoman Maloney’s arrest while protesting for abortion rights in front of the Supreme Court: pic.twitter.com/286002CaVu — Carolyn B. Maloney (@RepMaloney) July 19, 2022

Today I was arrested while participating in a civil disobedience action with my fellow Members of Congress outside the Supreme Court. I will continue to do everything in my power to raise the alarm about the assault on our reproductive rights! ✊🏽pic.twitter.com/rpFYOGBDf4 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 19, 2022

On Friday, the House passed legislation to codify abortion rights into federal law. The measure is expected to fail in the Senate, Insider notes.