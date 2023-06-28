How Wagner's rebellion affects the rest of the world

The aborted mutiny against Vladimir Putin's regime in Russia could have consequences that span the globe. The Wall Street Journal reported the unrest caused by the Wagner Group's brief insurrection has raised concerns in China about the stability of Beijing's "closest partner against the U.S.-led West." Putin's newly revealed weakness may put the partnership at risk. "This is that pessimistic scenario that China was afraid of," said one expert.

That doesn't mean that China is ready to abandon its friendship with Russia. Putin remains in charge, after all. But "I'm sure that they'll be thinking harder about alternative political scenarios than they were," Andrew Small of the German Marshall Fund told Nikkei Asia. And Chinese leaders may factor the rebellion into their thinking about any future military conflict with Taiwan.

But it's not just China. The Wagner Group "has been a critical tool for Russian President Vladimir Putin's foreign policy" in the Middle East and North Africa, the Middle East Institute noted in its blog. Wagner has operated in Syria, Libya, and Sudan in recent years. The mercenary group's newly questionable status raises questions about conflicts in those countries, and also about Moscow's reach. "What will that mean for the Russian influence and reliability in the region?"

'Clear and present danger'

Wagner's operations in Africa may have played a role in the mutiny, Le Monde reported. While the world has focused on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin's critique of the war, the mercenary group's other activities also played a role in his grievances. "Wagner demanded more money and equipment to continue its actions in Africa," a French diplomatic source said, adding: "This is where it all started."