Street fighting breaks out as Russian forces push into Kyiv

Russian forces have entered the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv but have not yet seized control of the city, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday.

According to Ukrainian military sources, Russian forces made several attempts to push deeper into Kyiv on Friday night but were repelled after vicious street fighting, BBC reported.

"We broke their plan," Zelensky said in a video posted on social media.

Ukraine's health ministry stated Saturday that 198 Ukrainians, including three children, have been killed since the invasion began on Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Ukraine's government has distributed assault rifles to civilians, urged citizens to "make Molotov cocktails and take down the occupier," and promised to arm any foreign volunteers who arrive to help defend Ukraine, according to CNN and The Hill.

One of the many Ukrainians taking to the streets of Kyiv to defend their country was former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, a billionaire who lost to Zelensky in a landslide in 2019. In an interview with CNN on Friday, Poroshenko brandished a Kalashnikov and insisted that "Putin will never capture Ukraine."