Apple halts sales in Russia

Apple has halted the sale of its tech products in Russia amid President Vladimir Putin's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reports Tuesday.

"We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence," Apple wrote in a Tuesday statement, per the Journal. "We are supporting humanitarian efforts, providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis, and doing all we can to support our teams in the region."

Apple said it has stopped sales in Russia, and "last week stopped all exports into its Russian sales channels," the Journal writes. The country's RT News and Sputnik News apps are also unavailable for download on Apple's App Store outside of Russia, in addition to in-country limitations on Apple Pay.

The tech company has faced pressure from the outside to stop supplying content and products to Russia. On Friday, for example, Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov asked Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook to cut off services to his neighboring country, the Journal reports.