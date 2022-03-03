U.S. to offer temporary protected status to Ukrainians

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced on Thursday that the United States has created an 18-month Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program for Ukrainians who have been in the U.S. since March 1.

About 75,000 Ukrainians living in the U.S. are expected to benefit from the program, the Department of Homeland Security estimates. TPS is granted to individuals from countries experiencing war, natural disasters, and other major crises, giving them the opportunity to apply for work permits. It also protects them from deportation.

Immigration court data gathered by researchers at Syracuse University show that about 4,000 Ukrainians, including almost 3,000 asylum seekers, are facing deportation proceedings in the U.S., CBS News reports.

"Russia's premeditated and unprovoked attack on Ukraine has resulted in an ongoing war, senseless violence, and Ukrainians forced to seek refuge in other countries," Mayorkas said in a statement. "In these extraordinary times, we will continue to offer our support and protection to Ukrainian nationals in the United States."