Fire extinguished at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

The fire at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was extinguished Friday morning after it burned for about four hours, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service said.

Zaporizhzhia is Europe's largest nuclear plant. The fire broke out at the facility's training building after it came under heavy shelling from Russian forces. There have been no reports of any casualties, The Guardian reports.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reminded the world earlier Friday morning that before Russia's attack, "not a single nation ever shelled nuclear power stations. For the first time in the history of humankind, the terrorist state commits nuclear terrorism."