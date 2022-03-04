Nearly 7 in 10 Americans support Russian sanctions even if energy prices jump, poll finds

Americans are, for the most part, rallying behind economic sanctions on Russia as punishment for its globally-derided invasion of Ukraine, even if the measures ultimately cause higher energy prices back home, according to a new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Institute of Public Opinion poll.

Per the results, 83 percent of Americans are in favor of sanctions, with 69 percent — including 58 percent of Republicans — in support "even if it results in higher energy prices in the United States," Marist writes. Inflation, and its subsequent effect on gas prices, has been a key issue confounding both Democrats and President Biden as of late.

A majority of Americans also support how Biden is handling the crisis in Ukraine, with 52 percent now in approval of Biden's management, up from 34 percent last week, Marist notes.

As a cherry on top (at least for the president), Biden's overall approval rating has bounced to 47 percent following his State of the Union and the Russian invasion, up 8 points from a February NPR poll, NPR writes.

"This is an unusual bounce," said Director Lee Miringoff of Marist. "It gets him back to where he was pre-Afghanistan."