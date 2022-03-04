BBC and Bloomberg News suspend reporting in Russia, CNN stopping broadcasts

Bloomberg News on Friday announced its decision to "temporarily suspend" its journalism work inside Russia after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law legislation that punishes "fake" reports about the country's military with up to 15 years in prison, Bloomberg writes.

Bloomberg News will temporarily suspend the work of its journalists in Russia after President Putin signed legislation criminalizing independent reporting there. BBC and CNN have made similar announcements today. https://t.co/Qvs88jd7Mt — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) March 4, 2022

"We have with great regret decided to temporarily suspend our news gathering inside Russia," said Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait on Friday. "The change to the criminal code, which seems designed to turn any independent reporter into a criminal purely by association, makes it impossible to continue any semblance of normal journalism inside the country."

Over the past few days, the Kremlin has cracked down on coverage of the Ukraine invasion from non-state affiliated outlets; for example, "the websites of the BBC, Deutsche Welle and Meduza, an independent news group, weren't accessible Friday," Bloomberg writes. Access to Facebook was blocked the same day.

In a decision similar to Bloomberg's, the BBC also on Friday announced it would be "temporarily suspending the work of all its news journalists and support staff in Russia," Bloomberg says. CNN, meanwhile, announced on Friday its decision to stop broadcasts in Russia for the time being, The Hollywood Reporter writes, citing the recently-passed censorship law as the reason.

We are not pulling out @BBCNews journalists from Moscow, as some articles are suggesting. We cannot use their reporting for the time being but they remain valued members of our teams and we hope to get them back on our output as soon as possible. — Jonathan Munro (@jonathancmunro) March 4, 2022