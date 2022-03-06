Zelensky vows to 'find every bastard' who shoots at Ukrainian civilians

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a warning to Russian forces on Sunday night, saying Ukraine will "find every bastard who shot at our cities, our people, who bombed our land, who launched rockets. There will be no quiet place on this earth for you. Except for the grave."

Ukrainians will never forgive Russian troops who "destroyed houses" and launched missiles that "hit our land," Zelensky said in his nightly video address. "All over Ukraine ... hit our people and children. We will not forgive the shooting of unarmed people. Destruction of our infrastructure."

There have been "hundreds and hundreds of victims" and "thousands and thousands of sufferings" since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started on Feb. 24, Zelensky said. "God will not forgive," he added. "Not today. Not tomorrow. Never. And instead of forgiveness, there will be a Day of Judgement. I'm sure of it."