Watch a Ukrainian orchestra proudly perform the national anthem in central Kyiv

The Kyiv-Classic Symphony Orchestra gathered before a small crowd in central Kyiv on Wednesday to perform an open-air concert as Russian forces meanwhile inch closer to the capital city, Reuters reports.

The orchestra — which typically comprises 65-70 musicians, rather than Wednesday's 20, approximately — proudly played the Ukrainian national anthem as well as an excerpt from Beethoven's "Ode to Joy," the latter an homage to the country's European ambitions, writes Reuters. The European Union's anthem is based on "Ode to Joy."

A crowd watched on Maidan square, applauding and cheering while the orchestra played, per Reuters.

Ode to Joy, Beethoven's 9th Symphony, is the European Union anthem. The Kyiv Orchestra performed it back-to-back with the Ukrainian national anthem. Ukrainians are making their voices heard loud and clear. They are part of Europe. Not Russia. And will remain Ukrainian & European https://t.co/0EFl6HCyBh — 🇺🇦Paula Chertok🗽🇺🇦 (@PaulaChertok) March 9, 2022

Orchestra playing in Kyiv for peace, and to call for a no-fly-zone to protect Ukrainian cities and people. pic.twitter.com/iYZiD20Bo6 — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) March 9, 2022

VIDEO: Musicians with the Kyiv Classic Orchestra perform a concert on Maidan Square lead by conductor Dr. Herman Makarenko pic.twitter.com/FERQE6WvVv — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 9, 2022

Conductor Dr. Herman Makarenko told reporters that the concert was a call for peace and show of support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has earned praise both nationally and globally for his handling of the Russian invasion.

VIDEO: Dr. Herman Makarenko, conductor of the Kyiv Classic Orchestra says their concert on Kyiv's Maidan Square is a concert "for peace" and asks that the world's governments heed President Volodymyr Zelensky's call to stop the war in #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/e84vW1QUPp — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 9, 2022

Moscow's forces are currently "advancing on Kyiv from several directions," though "heavy fighting on the outskirts has slowed their progress," Reuters writes.