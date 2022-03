Three Russian airstrikes were reported early Friday in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, killing at least one person, Ukraine's state emergency service said.

This is the first attack on a civilian target in the city since the start of the Russian invasion, ITV's Dan Rivers reports, with the strikes hitting near a kindergarten and apartment building. Ukrainian officials on Sunday said Russian forces were preparing to encircle Dnipro, an industrial hub on the Dnieper River.