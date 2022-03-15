Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski killed in Ukraine: 'A heartbreaking day'

A Fox News cameraman has been killed while reporting on the war in Ukraine.

Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott announced in a memo Tuesday that "our beloved cameraman" Pierre Zakrzewski was killed after his vehicle was struck by incoming fire outside Kyiv. He was 55, according to Variety. Zakrzewski was with Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall, who was hospitalized.

Zakrzewski covered "nearly every international story" for Fox over the years, Scott said, calling this a "heartbreaking day" for the network.

"His talents were vast and there wasn't a role that he didn't jump in to help with in the field — from photographer to engineer to editor to producer — and he did it all under immense pressure with tremendous skill," Scott said. "He was profoundly committed to telling the story and his bravery, professionalism and work ethic were renowned among journalists at every media outlet."

Scott's memo noted that Zakrzewski received an "Unsung Hero" award by Fox in December after he "played a key role in getting our Afghan freelance associates and their families out of the country" in 2021. Fox News President Jay Wallace also remembered Zakrzewski as a "constant" in the network's international coverage, whose presence always provided a "sense of reassurance." Wallace added, "The legacy of his positive spirit, boundless energy and eye for the story will carry on."

Fox journalists shared tributes to Zakrzewski after the tragic news was announced, with anchor John Roberts remembering him as an "absolute treasure" and national correspondent Bryan Llenas tweeting that "everyone in the industry knew of, admired and adored" him. Foreign correspondent Trey Yingst also said Zakrzewski "was as good as they come. Selfless. Brave. Passionate."

Scott asked colleagues to "continue to pray for" Hall, who remains hospitalized.