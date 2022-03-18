Family of cinematographer killed on Alec Baldwin movie is trapped in Ukraine, her widower says

The family of Halyna Hutchins, the late cinematographer who was killed on the Alec Baldwin movie Rust last year, is currently trapped in Ukraine amid Russia's invasion, her husband says.

Halyna Hutchins' widower, Matt, told TMZ on Friday the late cinematographer's family members have been trapped in Ukrainian capital Kyiv in the wake of Russia's invasion of the country. "Halyna's mother knows she cannot leave safely and is instead continuing to work in the same hospital where she's been a nurse for more than a decade, and Halyna's father is hunkering down too," the report says.

In October, Hutchins, who was Ukranian, was killed on the set of Rust when a gun that Baldwin was handling while rehearsing a scene went off, striking her with a live round. An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. Baldwin has denied responsibility, but Hutchins' husband, Matt, is currently suing him. "The idea that the person holding the gun and causing it to discharge is not responsible is absurd to me," he told Today. In a recent filing, Baldwin said he is not financially liable.

Matt Hutchins' representative told TMZ that while Halyna Hutchins' parents are in Kyiv, her sister and her three-year-old niece are attempting to evacuate at the Romanian border. Speaking to TMZ, Hutchins also applauded the Ukrainian people for their bravery defending the country against Russia, and he called for additional support for Ukraine's refugees, as well as the creation of a no-fly zone over Ukraine.