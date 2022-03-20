Ukraine refuses Russia's demand to surrender Mariupol

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk rejected Russia's demand that Ukraine surrender the city of Mariupol.

"There can be no question of any surrender, laying down of arms," Vereshchuk said early Monday, per the Ukrainska Pravda news website. "We have already informed the Russian side about this."

The port city of Mariupol has been under siege for weeks, with residents going without power and water and suffering from food and medicine shortages. On Sunday, Russian Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev presented a proposal to Ukraine: if soldiers put down their arms by 5 a.m. Moscow time (10 p.m. ET), Russian troops would open humanitarian corridors so residents could escape the "terrible humanitarian catastrophe."

Since the invasion began on Feb. 24, Mariupol has seen some of the heaviest fighting, and officials in the city say they estimate at least 2,300 people have died. Because of the overwhelming number of deaths, many have been buried in mass graves.