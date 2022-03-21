Ukrainian girl who sang 'Let It Go' in Kyiv bunker performs at charity concert

The young Ukrainian girl who was seen singing "Let It Go" from a bunker in a recent viral video is now safely out of the country — and she just performed for a much larger audience.

7-year-old Amelia Anisovych on Sunday night performed "Shche ne vmerla Ukrainy," Ukraine's national anthem, at a charity concert in Poland raising money for aid amid Russia's invasion, TMZ reports. Anisovych could be seen smiling and taking a bow as the audience cheered.

Earlier this month, video went viral showing Anisovych singing "Let It Go" from Disney's Frozen while in a bomb shelter in Kyiv after Russia invaded. "From the first word in the [bomb shelter] came complete silence … everyone put their business aside and listen[ed] to a song by this girl who was just beaming light … even men couldn't hold back the tears," Marta Smekhova, who filmed the video and posted it on Facebook, wrote, per Deadline.

Since then, The Sun reported Anisovych has safely arrived in Poland. According to The New York Post, she is now with her grandmother and brother there, although her parents are reportedly still in Kyiv. Anisovych told BBC Breakfast, "I practice singing every day in the morning, afternoon and evening ... It has always been my dream to sing."

Idina Menzel, the voice of Elsa in Frozen, shared the video of Anisovych performing "Let It Go" on social media, writing, "We see you. We really, really see you." Kristen Anderson-Lopez, who co-wrote "Let It Go," also shared the video along with a message for Anisovych.

"My husband and I wrote this song as part of a story about healing a family in pain," Anderson-Lopez tweeted. "The way you sing it is like a magic trick that spreads the light in your heart and heals everyone who hears it. Keep singing! We are listening."