U.N.: There's been 136 attacks on health care facilities in Ukraine since start of invasion

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24, there have been at least 136 attacks on health care facilities across Ukraine, leaving at least 73 people dead and 52 injured, the United Nations said Monday.

Stéphane Dujarric, a spokesperson for U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, said those strikes account for more than 68 percent of all attacks on health care facilities worldwide this year, CNN reports. The World Health Organization reported the numbers.

Roughly 12 million people in Ukraine — more than 1 out of 4 — have been displaced because of the war, Dujarric said, with about 7.1 million internally displaced and 4.9 million refugees. Guterres is "deeply concerned" about the high civilian death toll in Ukraine, Dujarric added, and the damage to critical infrastructure.