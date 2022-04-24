Ukraine is 'capable of winning' if the weapons keep coming, Ukrainian MP says

Ukraine is "capable of winning" and of "kicking [the] Russians out," a member of Ukraine's parliament said during a Sunday appearance on ABC's This Week.

"If you get all the weapons you need ... are you confident the Russians won't take the Donbas?" host Martha Raddatz asked Yevheniia Kravchuk, a member of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People Party and a deputy in Ukraine's unicameral legislature since 2019.

"What is crucial is we need more weapons than we burn every day ... As [soon] as we're getting more than we burn every day, we are capable of winning and we're capable of kicking Russians out, because that's the way ... to end this war," she responded.

Before Russia lunched its new offensive in eastern and southern Ukraine last week, a U.S. official warned that Ukrainian forces were firing several thousand artillery shells a day and could be in danger of burning through ammunition faster than they could replenish it.

Kravchuk also mentioned Saturday's Russian missile attack on the southern port city of Odessa, which killed at least eight people, including a three-month-old baby.