8 in 10 Americans are concerned about Russia using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, per poll

Eighty percent of Americans are concerned about Russia using nuclear weapons in its war in Ukraine, a new Washington Post-ABC News poll has found.

The same percentage are concerned U.S. soldiers will get involved in the conflict, while 81 percent are concerned the war will expand into other European countries, the Post reports.

A majority of Americans also believe the U.S. is providing either "too little" or the "right amount" of support to Ukraine — 37 percent and 36 percent, respectively, for a combined 73 percent. Just 14 percent believe the U.S. is doing too much.

Meanwhile, roughly 7 in 10 percent of Americans oppose the U.S. taking direct military action against Russia. "Even among those who say the United States is doing too little to support Ukraine," the Post writes, "57 percent oppose direct military action."

Furthermore, roughly 2 in 3 Americans said they're concerned that sanctions on Russia will raise food and energy prices in the U.S., but a similar percentage — 67 percent — said they support increasing the punishing economic measures.

The Washington Post and ABC News surveyed 1,004 adults and 499-505 adults across two separate polls, each from April 24-28, 2022. Results in the polls have a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points and 5 percentage points, respectively. See more results at The Washington Post.