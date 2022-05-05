What's happening inside the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol?

An estimated 500 troops are wounded at the plant, and Russia bombed the field hospital in late April, holed-up troops showed on social media. Russian shelling has reduced most of the above-ground buildings to rubble, the Times demonstrated in juxtaposed video taken before the invasion and in mid-April. Why are civilians holed up there? The steel plant's warren of tunnels and bunkers was designed to transport equipment between buildings, not for military use, according to Metinvest, the steel and mining conglomerate that owns Azovstal. But steelworkers started sheltering underground in 2014, when Russian-backed separatists tried to seize Mariupol. "Ever since the first invasion, we've kept the bunkers in good order and supplied with food and water," enough to house and feed 4,000 people for three weeks, said Galina Yatsura, a Metinvest spokeswoman. More than 2,000 civilians had been staying at the plant since the early days of the invasion, about 60 days before the evacuations started, many of them family members of employees, two employees tell the Times. Ukraine estimates that about 20,000 civilians who stayed in Mariupol were killed in Russia's scorched-earth battle for control. How bad are conditions inside the plant? Bad, according to troops trapped inside and the civilians who have managed to escape. Food, drinkable water, and ammunition are all scarce, and areas of the plant smell like decomposing bodies. "We didn't see the sun for so long," Natalia Usmanova, 37, told reporters in Bezimenne after being evacuated Sunday. "I feared that the bunker would not withstand it — I had terrible fear." Usmanova said she joked with her husband on the bus that they won't have to go to the bathroom in the dark, in plastic bags anymore. But "you just can't imagine what we have been through — the terror," she added. "I lived there, worked there all my life, but what we saw there was just terrible." "The citizens who left the city say that hell exists and it's in Mariupol," Mayor Vadym Boychenko told BBC News. But, he added at a press conference Friday, "if Mariupol is hell, Azovstal is worse." Are things any better in the rest of Mariupol? Not much. Residents who escaped from around the ruined city after it was captured by the Russians survived on sometimes-expired rations handed out early every morning by the occupiers, psychologist Yelena Gibert told reporters, but only after they were forced to listen to the national anthems of Russia and the self-proclaimed separatist Donetsk People's Republic. There is widespread "hopelessness and despair" in Mariupol, she said, and residents were "starting to talk of suicide because they're stuck in this situation." Skip advert "They've begun to at least remove the trash, which is good," said evacuee Anastasiya Dembitskaya. "The bodies and the trash and the wires that were lying everywhere." Why does Russia want to capture the plant so badly? Russia needs control of Mariupol to secure a land corridor from Crimea to the Donbas and Russian territory, and the Azovstal complex is the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance. The plant also has its own port facilities on the Sea of Azov.

The Russians "really simply do not care" about "the devastation that's taking place" at the steel plant, ret. Maj. Gen. James "Spider" Marks told CNN. "Their objective is to wear down the morale of the Ukrainian people and to create a wasteland. Putin has no desire to leave Ukraine and he has no desire to try to rebuild it. This produces for him, in addition, a desired 'buffer zone.'" If the remaining Ukrainian troops aren't given safe passage out, "Russia just levels completely from the face of the earth everything that's left at the factory," which "won't be easy, because one way or another we'll defend to the last fighter," Mykhailo Vershynin, head of the Donetsk regional patrol police, tells The Washington Post. "There will be losses for Russia," and "we'll be destroyed. ... It's that kind of story." Why didn't the Ukrainian troops flee when they had the chance? The 36th Marine Brigade and Azov Battalion tied down a dozen or more Russian battalion tactical groups that would have otherwise fought elsewhere in Ukraine. "The defenders of Mariupol will go down in Ukrainian history for their courage and sacrifice," Hertling says.