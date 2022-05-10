Ukrainian officials say Russia is ramping up attacks on Odesa

Russian missiles hit the strategic port of Odesa on Monday and Tuesday, with Ukrainian officials saying this appeared to be an attack aimed at disrupting supply lines and blocking weapons shipments.

Odesa is Ukraine's largest port, and has been pummeled by Russian shelling since the start of the invasion on Feb. 24. Ukrainian officials said that on Monday, several missiles hit a shopping center and warehouse, leaving one person dead and five injured. Odesa Mayor Gennady Trukhanov said the warehouse "had nothing in common with military infrastructure or military objects."

Military analysts told The Associated Press that the Russian military might be ramping up its attacks on Odesa so Ukraine pulls its forces from the eastern front, where Russia is struggling to make gains, into southwestern Ukraine.