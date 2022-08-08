Biden admin announces another $1 billion for Ukraine

The Biden administration announced Monday that it would send another $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine. This new package, the 18th since Russia's invasion began and the largest so far, brings the total U.S. investment in Ukraine's defense to $9.8 billion.

According to CNBC, the package "consists of additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems or HIMARS, 75,000 rounds of 155 mm artillery ammunition, 20 120 mm mortar systems and 20,000 rounds of 120 mm mortar ammunition as well as munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems or NASAMS." Voice of America notes that this latest tranche of aid also includes 1,000 new Javelin anti-tank launchers, Claymore anti-personnel mines, and armored medical vehicles.

The administration's announcement comes a day after CBS News walked back a claim that the majority of military aid sent to Ukraine never reaches the front lines.

"Like 30 percent of it reaches its final destination," nonprofit founder Jonas Ohman said in April during an interview for the CBS Reports documentary Arming Ukraine. Ohman's Lithuania-based group, Blue-Yellow, has been ferrying non-lethal military aid to Ukrainian combat units since the war began. According to CBS News, Ohman said recently that delivery efficiency has improved significantly since April.