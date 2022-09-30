Mark Hamill named ambassador to Ukraine fundraising project, slams 'evil empire' Russia

may the force be with them

The Force is strong with Mark Hamill — and with Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has named the Star Wars actor an ambassador to help raise funds for the country's "Army of Drones" project. The project is part of a program that "provides for the regular procurement of drones, their repair and prompt replacement, as well as a pilot training," the Ukrainian government says.

Zelensky held a call with Hamill to discuss the ambassadorship appointment.

"The light will win over darkness," Zelensky said. "I believe in this, our people believe in this. Thank you for taking on this difficult mission of being the first ambassador to help Ukraine raise funds for the Army of Drones to support our defenders. It is really important!"

Hamill said he was "honored" that Zelensky chose him, as "in this long and unequal fight, Ukraine needs continuous additional support."

"I know for certain that Ukrainians need drones to protect their land, their freedom and the values of the entire democratic world," Hamill added. "Right now is the best time for everyone to come together and help Ukraine stand up in this war with the evil empire."

According to Politico, Barbra Streisand is among the other celebrities who have been named ambassadors to this fundraising project.

Hamill has been outspoken in his support for Ukraine amid Russia's invasion of the country. In May, Zelensky was spotted wearing a shirt with an X-Wing on it in honor of Star Wars Day, to which Hamill responded on Twitter, "The Force is STRONG with" Zelensky, adding, "#StandWithUkraineNOW."