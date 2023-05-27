Is America in a shadow war with Russia?

Ukraine is taking the war to Russia. U.S. officials say they believe a drone attack on the Kremlin earlier this month was the work of Ukrainian operatives, CNN reported, although it's unlikely that senior officials "ordered the attack or knew about it beforehand." The newly revealed intelligence makes it unlikely that the attack was a "false flag" operation by Russia to escalate its attacks on Ukraine.

But Ukraine's increasing aggressiveness on Russian territory is clearly making American officials nervous. They're now investigating reports that U.S. military vehicles were used by pro-Ukrainian Russian paramilitary groups during an attack Monday on the Belgorod region, Politico reported. "We've been pretty darn clear: We don't support the use of U.S.-made equipment for attacks inside Russia … we've been clear about that with the Ukrainians," U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

The United States has provided ample military assistance to Ukraine since the war began early in 2022. The White House has been cautious about sending advanced equipment like tanks and fighter jets to Kyiv, however, for fear of getting more directly drawn into war with a nuclear-armed Russia. The attacks, along with America's recent decision to begin F-16 training for Ukrainian pilots, have renewed questions about that kind of escalation, Mediaite reported. Kirby's response: "We have made it clear that we're not going to encourage or enable Ukraine to strike inside Russian territory."

A 'deadly three-way shadow war'

The recent Discord leaks offered a picture of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mulling attacks inside Russia, Zeeshan Aleem wrote at MSNBC. That's potentially dangerous to the United States: "If Zelenskyy were to lead an offensive operation in Russia while armed with weapons from NATO, there's a good chance Russia would interpret it as a U.S.-backed action." That, in turn, could raise the odds of a "catastrophic nuclear exchange" between the two powers. While Ukraine's desire to strike Russian targets is understandable, the intelligence leaks suggest America should offer a restraining hand: That's not "weakness, but wisdom."