Is there a way to get Russia to pay for the war?

It's been more than a year since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his ongoing invasion of neighboring Ukraine, setting off one of the bloodiest and most consequential European conflicts in recent memory. Images of bomb-pocked streets and burnt-out apartment buildings have become commonplace as the world continues to follow the back and forth of Russian and Ukrainian forces fighting on both sides of an imperial expansion effort that's rallied global support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while laying bare Putin's own struggles both international and domestic. But even as the conflict continues to rage with a massive Ukrainian counteroffensive currently underway, many of the world's biggest powers have begun looking ahead to what will happen after the war ends — and perhaps most importantly: who's going to pay for it all?

In March, the World Bank estimated the total cost of Ukrainian reconstruction would hit $411 billion — simply to cover the first year of Russia's attempted invasion — and "is expected to stretch over 10 years and combines both needs for public and private funds." Staggering as that amount may be (it's more than two and a half times Ukraine's total GDP last year), it's on the conservative side of things, with other monetary bodies more than doubling the estimated cost of reconstruction to over a trillion dollars in order to cover the damages wrought by Russian forces. And while the broad consensus across Western allied nations is that Russia must ultimately foot the bill for Ukraine's reconstruction, the exact mechanisms for making that happen are decidedly less clear. Will the Putin regime actually end up paying for Ukraine's return to normalcy, and if so, how can Ukraine's allies make sure the Russian check will actually clear?

What are the commentators saying?

"In principle, it is clear-cut: Russia must pay for the reconstruction of Ukraine," Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson declared in February, admitting as well that "this must be done in accordance with E.U. and international law, and there is currently no direct model for this." Still, with hundreds of billions of dollars in Russian assets frozen by Western allies, the basic dynamics seemed obvious: the money is there, and ready to be applied, somehow, toward Ukrainian aid. "But that has proved far more difficult than first imagined, and it appears less and less likely," The New York Times reported on Friday. "Experts warn that it would likely violate international law and potentially set a dangerous precedent for countries to take the assets of others." Indeed, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had warned of "significant legal obstacles" to applying frozen Russian funds toward reconstruction, noting the difference between assets seized as part of criminal investigations, as opposed to those seized from a country's central bank through international sanctions. "We have on this small scale, seized assets," she cautioned "but there are certainly legal challenges in doing more than that."