'Laura Ingraham' and 'Tucker Carlson' raise money for Russian oligarchs in new SNL cold open

Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson (Alex Moffat) and Laura Ingraham (Kate McKinnon) hosted a "Fox News Ukrainian Invasion Celebration Spectacular" fundraising telethon in the latest Saturday Night Live cold open.

The two apologized for taking a pro-Russia stance in the weeks leading up to the invasion of Ukraine. "I kept saying we should be more worried about our own border getting invaded by Mexico, but in my defense, I am racist, so I thought that was true," Moffat-as-Carlson said.

McKinnon-as-Ingraham then told the audience the two hosts planned to atone for their mistakes by "raising money for the real victims of this invasion: the oligarchs."

Former President Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson) appeared to help with the fundraiser, but quickly launched into a series of stream-of-consciousness monologues that ranged from Rihanna's maternity wardrobe to his popularity among whales to meatless Beyond Burgers to the new show Bel-Air.

Other guests included Donald Trump Jr. (Mikey Day) and Kimberly Guifoyle (Cecily Strong), who performed a Ukraine-themed cover of the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper duet "Shallow" before Day-as-Trump Jr. wandered off to find a place to do cocaine.

"Carlson" and "Ingraham" also gave away prizes, including an "I Stormed the Capitol" T-shirt (with a legal disclaimer on the back) and "tickets to see [Rep.] Matt Gaetz [R-Fla.]," who has been accused of paying for sex with underage girls, "do a live reading of his favorite Russian novel, Lolita."