Suspects at large after shooting outside Minnesota school kills one student and injures another

A shooting on the sidewalk outside a school in Richfield, Minnesota, left one student dead and another injured, CNN reported Tuesday.

"I report with a heavy heart that on Tuesday, Feb. 1, there were shots fired outside at South Education Center near the front entrance. Two students were injured," Richfield Superintendent Sandy Lewandowski wrote in a statement.

"Our staff members and police responded immediately to the situation and followed our security procedures. The two injured students are receiving medical care for their injuries. As of now, one passed away, one is in critical condition."

The shooting took place just after noon.

According to the school district's website, South Education Center "serves students pre-K through Transition [age 21] with unique needs" and offers "[m]ental health supports and trauma-informed care."

CNN reported that the suspects fled the scene and remain at large.

Local police and FBI and ATF special agents responded to the shooting. Police Chief Jay Henthorne said law enforcement "strongly encourage[s] anyone with information regarding this incident to call the tip line at 1-888-ATF-TIPS" (1-888-283-8477).

"Our hearts are with the families, students, and the community impacted by this horrendous and tragic event," Chief Henthorne added.