Europe records big leap in renewable energy

Solar power overtook coal for the first time

Solar farm in France
The European Green Deal aims to cut EU emissions at least 55% by 2030 and to 'practically zero' by 2050
(Image credit: Romain Doucelin / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

The European Union generated a record 47% of its energy from renewable sources last year and another 24% from nuclear power, energy think tank Ember said in a report released Thursday. For the first time, solar (11%) provided more of the EU's energy than coal (10%), while wind power (17%) topped gas (16%) for the second year in a row.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸