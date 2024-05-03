Orangutan heals cut with medicinal plant
A Sumatran orangutan in Indonesia has been self-medicating to heal a wound on his cheek
What happened
Rakus, a Sumatran orangutan, healed a wound on his face with a medicinal plant also used by humans in Southeast Asia, scientists said Thursday in the journal Scientific Reports. Rakus was observed chewing and applying juice from the plant, akar kuning or yellow root, to the wound, then using the masticated leaves like a bandage. A month later the wound had "healed without any signs of infection," said study coauthor Isabelle Laumer, a primatologist with Germany's Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior.
Who said what
Researchers have seen primates use insects and plants to treat aches and fend off parasites, but "this is to the best of my knowledge the first published study to demonstrate an animal using a plant with known biomedical properties for the treatment of a wound," primatologist Michael Huffman, who was not involved in the study, said to The New York Times.
What next?
Laumer said she hopes Rakus' remarkable self-medication sparks greater appreciation and protections for critically endangered Sumatran orangutans.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Turkey halts trade with Israel in latest Gaza rift
Speed Read The country plans to join South Africa's genocide case against Israel
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - May 3, 2024
Cartoons Friday's cartoons - tea or coffee, a bitter brew, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Biden tackles campus protests, deplores 'chaos'
Speed Read Students have a "right to protest but not a right to cause chaos," the president said
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
14 recent scientific breakthroughs
In Depth From photos of the infant universe to an energy advancement that could save the planet
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Melting polar ice is messing with global timekeeping
Speed Read Ice loss caused by climate change is slowing the Earth's rotation
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
The hot controversy surrounding solar geoengineering
under the radar Solar geoengineering is feeling the burn
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Citizen science says anyone can be a scientist
The explainer Yes, even you. The practice is being increasingly accepted by researchers as a way to gather data.
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
The de-extinction process to bring woolly mammoths back to life
Under the Radar Biotechnology start-up's stem cell research brings possibility of genetically engineered species a step closer
By Austin Chen, The Week UK Published
-
What is the Anthropocene — and more importantly, when?
Under The Radar Just because a panel of scientists has rejected calls to classify a new global epoch does not mean it hasn't already begun
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Why the Y chromosome is vanishing and what this means for the future
The Explainer A new sex gene could be on the evolution pipeline
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
One hundred new deep-sea species found off the coast of New Zealand
Under the radar Scientists explored the uncharted depths of the Bounty Trough
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published