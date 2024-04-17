Winchcombe meteorite: space rock may reveal how water came to Earth

New analysis of its violent journey confirms scientific theories on the origin of our planet's H2O

Winchcombe meteorite
The Winchcombe meteorite on display at the Natural History Museum in London in 2021
(Image credit: Chris Jackson / Getty Images)
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK
published

A fragment of meteorite which fell to earth in a quiet village in Gloucestershire may hold the answer to a question scientists have been puzzling over for decades: where did our planet's water come from?

The Winchcombe meteorite "streaked from space into the atmosphere as a spectacular green fireball" in 2021, said The Times. After search teams managed to recover a substantial amount of the space rock – around 300g – it was named after the village on which it fell.

