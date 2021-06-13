Djokovic drops first 2 sets, surges to win French Open for 19th Grand Slam title

After dropping the first two sets of the match, Novak Djokovic surged to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to win the French Open on Sunday. It's the 19th Grand Slam victory for the Serbian, placing him just one back of the record holders, his contemporaries Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Despite his historic success on the tour, Djokovic had only won at Roland Garros once before, in 2016. Paris is typically where Nadal reins, but Djokovic edged him in the semifinals on Friday.

After winning the Australian Open in February, Djokovic is in position to win all four major tournaments — Wimbledon and the U.S. Open are next in line — and complete the 2021 Grand Slam.