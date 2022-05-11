Apple discontinues its last iPods after 20 years

After more than 20 years, Apple Inc. announced it would be discontinuing the iPod. This was Apple's original portable music device that "kickstarted its meteoric evolution into the world's biggest company," Reuters said.

Citing an Apple blog post, Reuters notes that the iPod Touch is the only device still being sold in stores. However, the company hasn't reported iPod sales since 2015, a few years after the latest version of the iPod Touch was launched in 2007.

Apple's iPod has faced serious competition since it first launched in 2001, from smartphones to online music streaming. The rise of the iPhone didn't make that any easier, since people were able to easily download and stream music on their cell phones.

The iPod Touch will be available while supplies last.